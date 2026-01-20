Reports: Dolphins give Jeff Hafley a five-year deal

The Dolphins have dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s on Jeff Hafley’s contract.

Hafley will sign a five-year deal, according to multiple reports.

He arrives in Miami after spending the past two seasons as the Packers’ defensive coordinator. In the past two seasons, Green Bay ranked ninth in yards allowed per game, sixth in yards per play and eighth in points allowed per game.

Hafley, 46, replaces Mike McDaniel as the team’s head coach, and he follows General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, who was also hired from the Packers.

Hafley is the eighth consecutive head coach the Dolphins have hired without NFL head coaching experience, according to ESPN Research. Dave Wannstedt (2000) was the last Dolphins’ head coach with previous NFL head coaching experience.

Hafley, however, was the head coach at Boston College, where he was 22-26 in four seasons.