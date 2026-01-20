Dolphins announce Jeff Hafley as their new head coach

The Dolphins made Jeff Hafley’s hiring official, announcing him as the 12th full-time head coach in franchise history.

“I believe great things are ahead for the Miami Dolphins with Jeff Hafley leading the way,” Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross said in a statement. “Jeff is an accomplished coach with a proven track record as a leader and motivator. He has tenacity and grit, while at the same time establishing trust with his players in order to get the most out of them. I am excited to see where Jeff leads us, alongside Jon-Eric Sullivan and our entire football operation, as we seek to return the Dolphins to sustained success.”

Hafley became the favorite for the job when the Dolphins hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as General Manager 10 days ago. Sullivan and Hafley spent the past two seasons together in Green Bay.

“Jeff is a man of integrity, intellect and great passion who players will buy into and play for,” Sullivan said in a statement. “He has a vision for the kind of team we will be and the ability to motivate them to move in one direction on the path toward that goal. I’m thrilled to go on this journey with him and together we will build a winner that this organization deserves.”

Hafley has 25 years of coaching experience, including nine in the NFL and four as a head coach at the collegiate level with Boston College.