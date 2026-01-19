DeMeco Ryans noncommittal about Nick Caley’s future as OC

The Texans ended their season with a 28-16 loss to the Patriots, producing only 241 yards of offense with five turnovers. Quarterback C.J. Stroud had seven turnovers in two playoff games.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was the scapegoat a year ago when the Texans lost 23-14 to the Chiefs in the divisional round. Will offensive coordinator Nick Caley see the door after an even-worse offensive performance in the 2025 playoffs?

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans was noncommittal when asked about Caley’s future with the team.

“With the coaching staff, with our players, I’m evaluating everything as we go throughout the week,” Ryans said, via Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle.

It is similar to the comment Ryans made about Slowik after last season before firing Slowik a week later.

Stroud defended Caley, showing support that Slowik did not have.

“I want to nip that in the bud as well,” Stroud said Monday. “It’s on me as well. It’s on everybody. . . . I’m not just going to put it on him. I’ll raise my hand and say, ‘Me.’”

Still, with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady among the high-profile offensive coordinators who could be available for the Texans, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Houston moves on from Caley.