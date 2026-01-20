Mark Davis, Tom Brady, John Spytek attending National Championship Game

The Raiders have a contingent at the National Championship Game in Miami tonight.

Owner Mark Davis, minority owner Tom Brady and General Manager John Spytek are on the sideline before Indiana, with quarterback Fernando Mendoza, plays the University of Miami for the title.

The Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick, and with a need for a franchise quarterback, they are expected to select Mendoza.

The team continues interviews for a head coach to replace Pete Carroll, with Panthers Ejiro Evero scheduled for a second interview. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb are other candidates.

Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post reports that the Raiders could have interest in Indiana co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer in the same capacity on their staff. Whitmer was the Falcons’ passing game coordinator in 2024 and was with the Chargers from 2021-23, so he has NFL experience.