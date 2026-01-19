 Skip navigation
Bills firing McDermott 'shakes everything up'
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
VrabelPFT1-19MPX.jpg
Vrabel has led a ‘remarkable’ turnaround for Pats
StroudPFTPMC1-19.jpg
Stroud’s ‘pitiful’ turnovers hold HOU back vs. NE

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Robert Saleh set for second interview with Cardinals on Tuesday

  
Published January 19, 2026 06:21 PM

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is currently in Nashville for an in-person interview with the Titans. He is scheduled to head to Arizona next.

NFL Media reports Saleh has a second interview with the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Saleh is in his second stint as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, rejoining the staff before the 2025 season. He previously served in that role from 2017-20 before becoming the Jets’ head coach.

Saleh has also spent time with the Jaguars, Seahawks and Texans.

Other candidates for the Cardinals are Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.