Steelers request interview with Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

The Steelers have added another name to the list of candidates to succeed Mike Tomlin as their head coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Evero has spent the last three seasons running the defense for Carolina and he was the Broncos’ coordinator in 2022. His name has come up in conjunction with several head coaching searches in recent seasons, including those being conducted by the Falcons and Raiders this month.

The Steelers have requested interviews with a number of coaches since Tomlin stepped down earlier this week. Team owner Art Rooney II said on Wednesday that he will not be putting an exact time frame on how long he’d like the process to take.