nbc_pft_mcvaylafleur_260115.jpg
McVay hints he’s spoken with LaFleur about Bears
nbc_pft_fredwarner_260115.jpg
Warner return would be a ‘tremendous boost’ for SF
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_260116.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round QB confidence

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Other PFT Content

Steelers request interview with Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

  
Published January 15, 2026 10:34 AM

The Steelers have added another name to the list of candidates to succeed Mike Tomlin as their head coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Evero has spent the last three seasons running the defense for Carolina and he was the Broncos’ coordinator in 2022. His name has come up in conjunction with several head coaching searches in recent seasons, including those being conducted by the Falcons and Raiders this month.

The Steelers have requested interviews with a number of coaches since Tomlin stepped down earlier this week. Team owner Art Rooney II said on Wednesday that he will not be putting an exact time frame on how long he’d like the process to take.