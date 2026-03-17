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Bills restructure DJ Moore’s contract

  
Published March 17, 2026 10:28 AM

The Bills have some more cap room to work with after restructuring wide receiver DJ Moore’s contract.

Moore had $22.185 million of his salary for the 2026 season converted to a signing bonus. The money cleared more than $17.7 million from the team’s cap for the coming season.

Buffalo acquired Moore in a trade with the Bears this month.

The remainder of the cap hit was shifted into the next three years of Moore’s contract as well as a void year after the end of the contract. Per Over the Cap, Moore is now set to have cap numbers of $29.837 million in 2027, 2028 and 2029.

Moore has salaries of $23.485 million in those seasons with $15.5 million of his 2027 salary standing as the only remaining guaranteed money in the pact.