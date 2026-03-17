Cameron Jordan: I’d love to be with Saints, but the cents have to make sense

Defensive end Cameron Jordan has played his entire career in New Orleans, but his home for the 2026 season remains up in the air a week into free agency.

Jordan is one of the top unsigned players in the league right now and he gave an update on where things stand during an appearance on former Saints teammate Terron Armstead’s The Set podcast. Jordan said he remains open to a 16th season with the Saints but has “a set value” for his services on his mind and knows that the team may have a different view of where things stand. If that remains the case, Jordan says he’s fine with moving on to another team to continue his career.

“You see guys my age re-sign with a team because that’s the only team they’ve ever been with, and you’re like, ‘Hell yeah, we love that,’ but that’s to his situation,” Jordan said. “That may not be to my situation. As football players, we can only control what we can control. As much as I be like ‘Hell yeah, I want them to love me as much as I love them.’ Sometimes the business side of that makes you feel emotional. You gotta be able to take your emotions out of it. Of course, I’d love to be in New Orleans. At the same time, if the cents doesn’t make sense, we gotta find our own path. I know what I want to do, what I want to accomplish. If that doesn’t line up, then that’s fine as well.”

Jordan said that he has monetary goals in mind, but also wants to be in a place that allows him to be as productive as he was while recording 10.5 sacks for the Saints last season. It remains to be seen if that will come together in New Orleans or if we’ll have to get used to seeing him in a different uniform for the first time in his career.