Falcons GM Ian Cunningham: We’ve elevated our floor in free agency

The Falcons kicked off the offseason by installing a new group of decision-makers at the top of the franchise and they’ve spent the last week putting their stamp on the roster.

President of football Matt Ryan, General Manager Ian Cunningham and head coach Kevin Stefanski got the ball rolling by using a franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts and then moved on to signing players like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, kicker Nick Folk, tight end Austin Hooper, punter Jake Bailey, edge rusher Samson Ebukam and others.

Cunningham said that the team went into the offseason “looking to elevate our floor” and he feels that they have succeeded in that effort.

“For the fans, I’m excited,” Cunningham said, via the team’s website. “We all are excited. We feel like we got better this week. Like I said, we’ve elevated our floor, but we’ve also got players that are coming in here ready to prove themselves, to showcase their ability and help our team for the now and in the future.”

The Falcons have not been to the playoffs since 2017 and Raheem Morris was the second straight head coach to pass through Atlanta without taking them to the postseason during his tenure. Stefanski’s chances to break that trend will be determined by how much higher he can get the ceiling in the coming months.