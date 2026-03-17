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Slay retires after ‘incredible career’
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Texans revise Montgomery’s contract
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49ers reportedly sign Kirk to one-year deal

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Slay retires after ‘incredible career’
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Texans revise Montgomery’s contract
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49ers reportedly sign Kirk to one-year deal

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Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Texans revise Montgomery’s contract

March 17, 2026 09:07 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio react to the Texans revising David Montgomery's contract and analyze how the running back would have made less money with Michigan's state income tax.

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