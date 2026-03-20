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NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Penn at Illinois
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 11 VCU NCAA Tournament Second Round predictions: Odds, stats, trends, and best bets
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 1
2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships Results
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Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Start: Ayo Dosunmu soaring with Anthony Edwards injured

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Duke getting the Siena scare was ‘perfect’
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Why March Madness means more to High Point, VCU

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Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Penn at Illinois
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 11 VCU NCAA Tournament Second Round predictions: Odds, stats, trends, and best bets
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 1
2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships Results
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Start: Ayo Dosunmu soaring with Anthony Edwards injured

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jonrothsteininterview_260320.jpg
Is Hubert Davis on hot seat after UNC loss?
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_260320.jpg
Duke getting the Siena scare was ‘perfect’
nbc_dps_marchmadnessrecap_260320.jpg
Why March Madness means more to High Point, VCU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Aitken, Cadillac looking for 'revenge' at Sebring

March 20, 2026 12:52 PM
Cadillac Racing's Jack Aitken talks about looking to improve on last year's result after earning the GTP pole at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_jonrothsteininterview_260320.jpg
07:55
Is Hubert Davis on hot seat after UNC loss?
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_260320.jpg
14:56
Duke getting the Siena scare was ‘perfect’
nbc_dps_marchmadnessrecap_260320.jpg
11:22
Why March Madness means more to High Point, VCU
siena_duke.jpg
10:22
Siena’s ‘morale killers’ costly in loss vs. Duke
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10:03
Are Pelicans setting up momentum for next season?
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03:39
Expect Celtics’ Brown to set the tone vs Grizzlies
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07:35
Which likeable players had NBA careers cut short?
nbc_imsa_lmp2polewinner_260320.jpg
45
Goikhberg hoping to avoid chaos with Sebring pole
nbc_imsa_hawksworthpole_260320.jpg
01:32
Hawksworth rides ‘mega, mega car’ to Sebring pole
nbc_imsa_gtdpolewinner_260320.jpg
52
Barrichello: “We looked good from the get-go”
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01:35
UConn WBB is a prime ‘ladder’ bet in March Madness
nbc_roto_bestbetssatmcbb_260320.jpg
01:48
Expect Vanderbilt, Houston to roll in Round of 32
nbc_roto_favencaaunderdogssat_260320.jpg
01:45
St. Louis, Texas lead underdog bets in Round of 32
nbc_pft_thill_260320.jpg
03:29
Rosenhaus: Hill on track to start 2026 season
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03:24
Is McCarthy long for Minnesota?
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10:53
Who is the odd man out in Vikings QB room?
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13:03
What Wentz signing means for McCarthy
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07:25
Moore opens up about mental health struggles
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04:59
Pressure builds in standoff between NFL, officials
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09:37
Brown may be the leap the Patriots need
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12:18
Would full-time officials benefit NFL?
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09:25
NFL puts onus on referees association
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01:59
HLs: Edgecombe takes flight in Sacramento
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19:13
Storylines of SuperMotocross Round 10 Birmingham
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02:00
HLs: Wemby nails game-winner to defeat Suns
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01:44
HLs: Luka Magic in South Beach with 60-point night
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01:06
Snedeker ‘ramping up’ as Presidents’ Cup Captain
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HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 1
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18:35
Klæbo finding success with life balance in 2026
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01:43
Achane will still be ‘centerpiece’ for Miami