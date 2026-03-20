Siena's 'morale killers' costly in loss vs. Duke

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 11 VCU NCAA Tournament Second Round predictions: Odds, stats, trends, and best bets
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Start: Ayo Dosunmu soaring with Anthony Edwards injured
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Top Clips
Is Hubert Davis on hot seat after UNC loss?
Duke getting the Siena scare was ‘perfect’
Why March Madness means more to High Point, VCU
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
NCAABK
NCAABK
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Men’s College Basketball Scores
Women’s College Basketball Scores
Men’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
Women’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 11 VCU NCAA Tournament Second Round predictions: Odds, stats, trends, and best bets
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Start: Ayo Dosunmu soaring with Anthony Edwards injured
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Top Clips
Is Hubert Davis on hot seat after UNC loss?
Duke getting the Siena scare was ‘perfect’
Why March Madness means more to High Point, VCU
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
NCAABK
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Men’s College Basketball Scores
Women’s College Basketball Scores
Men’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
Women’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Siena's 'morale killers' costly in loss vs. Duke
March 20, 2026 12:57 PM
The Numbers on the Board crew analyze the March Madness game between Duke and Siena, detailing how Siena ultimately couldn't clinch an upset win over a "superior" Duke team.
Related Videos
01:48
Expect Vanderbilt, Houston to roll in Round of 32
01:45
St. Louis, Texas lead underdog bets in Round of 32
01:47
Who are the favorites for Most Outstanding Player?
01:22
Friday underdogs that stand out at NCAA Tournament
01:39
Kentucky, Iowa are favorites to bet Friday
01:00
Which Badger would students want to be for a day?
01:22
Bet on Houston, Nebraska to cover in 1st round
09:57
Who are the most ‘tourney made’ players?
06:36
Hawaii can rely on discipline, defense vs Arkansas
04:04
No one has had an answer for Arkansas’ Acuff Jr.
08:37
Interesting first-round matchups of March Madness
05:12
Is Michigan the most vulnerable No. 1 seed?
02:35
Purdue, Arkansas are set up well to make deep run
02:57
Melo, Vince, T-Mac, Maria make Final Four picks
01:48
Bet on experienced coach when TCU plays Ohio State
02:10
March Madness prospects generating league interest
02:16
Duke, Michigan may be on March Madness upset alert
01:58
Which No. 2 seed teams can topple Michigan, Duke?
02:12
Duke among favorites to reach men’s Final Four
06:52
How Maize Rage has risen with May’s Michigan team
06:50
March Madness betting preview: BYU is in trouble
10:59
Will top tier of CBB stay dominant in March?
09:52
Bracket picks: Which conferences will run March?
04:47
Will upsets pick back up in 2026 tournament?
08:11
Miami (OH) dances into March on tournament bubble
01:00
Fanta in 60: March Madness edition
12:49
Fanta picks full 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket
02:04
Illinois, Purdue sleeper teams to make Final Four
03:22
Seton Hall makes most of opportunity vs. Creighton
06:54
Highlights: Seton Hall outlasts Creighton
Latest Clips
07:55
Is Hubert Davis on hot seat after UNC loss?
14:56
Duke getting the Siena scare was ‘perfect’
11:22
Why March Madness means more to High Point, VCU
01:43
Aitken, Cadillac looking for ‘revenge’ at Sebring
10:03
Are Pelicans setting up momentum for next season?
03:39
Expect Celtics’ Brown to set the tone vs Grizzlies
07:35
Which likeable players had NBA careers cut short?
45
Goikhberg hoping to avoid chaos with Sebring pole
01:32
Hawksworth rides ‘mega, mega car’ to Sebring pole
52
Barrichello: “We looked good from the get-go”
01:35
UConn WBB is a prime ‘ladder’ bet in March Madness
03:29
Rosenhaus: Hill on track to start 2026 season
03:24
Is McCarthy long for Minnesota?
10:53
Who is the odd man out in Vikings QB room?
13:03
What Wentz signing means for McCarthy
07:25
Moore opens up about mental health struggles
04:59
Pressure builds in standoff between NFL, officials
09:37
Brown may be the leap the Patriots need
12:18
Would full-time officials benefit NFL?
09:25
NFL puts onus on referees association
01:59
HLs: Edgecombe takes flight in Sacramento
19:13
Storylines of SuperMotocross Round 10 Birmingham
02:00
HLs: Wemby nails game-winner to defeat Suns
01:44
HLs: Luka Magic in South Beach with 60-point night
01:06
Snedeker ‘ramping up’ as Presidents’ Cup Captain
01:59
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 1
18:35
Klæbo finding success with life balance in 2026
01:43
Achane will still be ‘centerpiece’ for Miami
19:03
Outlining how new CBA changes fabric of the WNBA
15:14
WNBA players gain monetarily from new CBA
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue