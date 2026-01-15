 Skip navigation
Dolphins to interview Jesse Minter, Robert Saleh Thursday

  
Published January 15, 2026 11:24 AM

The Dolphins interviewed Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley on Wednesday and they’re interviewing two more defensive coaches on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will interview Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. The Dolphins have also interviewed former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Minter has been requested to interview with every team looking for a head coach other than the Steelers, but we now know he won’t be landing the Giants job. Saleh is set to interview with the Ravens and Titans this weekend.

Oddsmakers have pegged Hafley as the favorite to get the job in Miami, but the search process still has to play out before anyone is going to be announced as their new head coach.