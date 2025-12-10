Josh Jacobs did not practice Wednesday

Packers running back Josh Jacobs did not practice on Wednesday.

His knee injury kept him sidelined during the first practice of the week before Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Jacobs has 206 carries for 817 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games.

He was the only player on the roster who didn’t practice.

Safety Javon Bullard (ankle), defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. (groin), defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (knee), wide receiver Matthew Golden (wrist), running back MarShawn Lloyd (calf), defensive lineman Collin Oliver (hamstring), wide receiver Jayden Reed (shoulder), defensive lineman Jordon Riley (knee), offensive lineman Zach Tom (back), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot), linebacker Kristian Welch (concussion), wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) and wide receiver Savion Williams (foot) were limited.

Cox, Lloyd and Oliver are in their 21-day practice windows.

Quarterback Jordan Love (left shoulder) was a full participant.