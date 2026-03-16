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Report: Calvin Ridley’s cap number drops by $11 million in revised deal

  
Published March 16, 2026 06:26 PM

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley took a pay cut to stay with the Titans. That was reported over the weekend.

But how much was unknown.

Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports that Ridley’s cap number will drop by $11 million for 2026.

The one-time second-team All-Pro was due a $19.24 million base salary and a $2 million roster bonus with a $26.45 salary cap hit. The Titans added incentives to the revised deal, allowing Ridley to recoup some of the lost money.

Ridley signed a four-year deal in Tennessee before the start of the 2024 season. He played in every game that year and caught 64 passes for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns, but a fractured fibula ended his 2025 season after seven games. Ridley had 17 catches for 303 yards before the injury.

The Titans now have Riley, Wan’Dale Robinson, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Mason Kinsey and Bryce Oliver in their receivers room.