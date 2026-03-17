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Jerry Jones: If Cowboys had played a lick of defense, we would’ve had a playoff run

  
Published March 17, 2026 03:26 AM

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones says the moves his team has made to bolster its defense have the potential to turn the franchise around.

Jones said for as long as he’s been owner of the Cowboys, he hasn’t seen one aspect of the team improve at the start of free agency the way the Cowboys’ defense has improved this month.

“What we’ve done on defense, plus what we have set up for the draft, plus what we have coming back from our veteran defensive players that really didn’t play that much last year, injury issues, things like that, gives us a lot of promise,” Jones said. “When you have the challenges we had last year, there’s no place to go but up on the defensive side of the ball. Had we played a lick of defense last year, we would’ve had ourselves, I think, a real playoff run.”

This month the Cowboys have traded for pass rusher Rashan Gary, and signed free agent defensive end Otito Ogbonnia, safety Jalen Thompson, cornerback Cobie Durant, safety P.J. Locke and outside linebacker Tyrus Wheat. Jones went into the offseason knowing he needed to improve his defense, and he thinks he’s done so.