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Cardinals sign LB Jack Gibbens, DL Andrew Billings

  
Published March 16, 2026 07:13 PM

The Cardinals announced the signings of linebacker Jack Gibbens, safety Andrew Wingard and defensive lineman Andrew Billings on Monday.

Gibbens signed a two-year deal, and Billings and Wingard signed one-year contracts.

Gibbens, 27, is heading into his fifth season after three years in Tennessee and one in New England. He was with Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort with the Titans.

He started eight games for the Patriots last season, appearing in the other nine games, and he totaled 81 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and four pass breakups.

The Cardinals have Mack Wilson Sr. and Cody Simon at the position, but the release of Akeem Davis-Gaither created a need for depth.

Billings, 31, is entering his ninth season, having spent the past three seasons in Chicago. In 2025, he started 14 of 17 games played and totaled 31 tackles and a sack.

Cincinnati made him a fourth-round pick in 2016, and he has also played for the Browns and Raiders.

Wingard’s arrival in Arizona was reported last week.