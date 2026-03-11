 Skip navigation
Andrew Wingard agrees to sign with Cardinals

  
Published March 11, 2026 05:12 PM

Safety Andrew Wingard is set to become a Cardinal.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Wingard has agreed to terms in Arizona. It’s a one-year deal worth $3 million and incentives that could take it up to $4 million.

Wingard has spent his entire seven-year career with the Jaguars. He was a reserve for most of that time, but started 16 regular season games and the Jags’ playoff loss to the Bills in 2025.

Wingard had 88 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in that action. He had 349 tackles, six interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over his entire run in Jacksonville.