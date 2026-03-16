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Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen will call Saturday’s Fanatics Flag Football Classic

  
Published March 16, 2026 07:04 PM

Fox is bringing out the big guns for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

On Monday, Fox announced that Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call the action. They previously formed the No. 1 NFL team on Fox, until Fox threw $37.5 million per year at Tom Brady and demoted Olsen, who is widely regarded as a better game analyst than Brady.

Brady isn’t available this time around, because he’s one of the players.

The three-team tournament is scheduled to be televised from 4:00 p.m. ET until 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 21. It will be competing directly with the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Two teams of current NFL players, former NFL players, and random celebrities will compete against the U.S. men’s national flag football team. Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts will captain one team (coached by Sean Payton), and Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels will captain the other (coached by Kyle Shanahan).

Teams will be selected from the pool of said current NFL players, former NFL players, and random celebrities.

The game had originally been scheduled for Saudi Arabia. It was moved after war broke out in the Middle East.