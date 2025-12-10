Henry Ruggs III was moved from minimum-security to medium-security prison

Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, who is serving a sentence of three to 10 years, has had a change in his circumstances.

Via 8NewsNow.com, the Nevada Department of Corrections has transferred Ruggs from a minimum-security transitional housing center in Las Vegas to a medium-security prison in Northern Nevada.

The Department of Corrections said this in response to an inquiry from 8NewsNew.com: “We can’t disclose specific information on offenders. However, in general, an offender who commits infractions while at a lower-level custody, depending on the nature and severity, they could be reverted back to a higher level of custody.”

Ruggs pleaded guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for a November 2021 crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. Ruggs was driving 156 mph, and his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.16, twice the legal limit.

Ruggs, a first-round pick in 2020, will be eligible for parole in August 2026. It’s unclear whether and to what extent this development will complicate his effort to be released at his first opportunity.