Steelers place OT Calvin Anderson on IR, sign OT Dylan Cook to active roster

The Steelers placed offensive lineman Calvin Anderson on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Pittsburgh has lost three offensive tackles to injuries the past three weeks, with starting left tackle Broderick Jones (neck) going on injured reserve, followed by Anderson’s knee injury in practice last week and Andrus Peat’s concussion in the Week 14 win over the Ravens.

The Steelers signed offensive tackle Dylan Cook to the active roster from the practice squad, and he could start against the Ravens on Monday night.

Cook, who has been with the Steelers since 2023, had not played an NFL snap until Peat was diagnosed with a head injury on Sunday. Cook played the final 13 snaps.

The Steelers also signed veteran tackle David Sharpe to the practice squad. A 2017 fourth-round pick, Sharpe has appeared in 46 games, including one with the Chargers this season.

Sharpe replaced running back Trey Sermon on the practice squad, with the Steelers releasing Sermon.