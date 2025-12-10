 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb, Jadeveon Clowney limited in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published December 10, 2025 05:09 PM

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a limited practice on Wednesday as the team returned to work after a mini-bye. That’s an indication he is on track to return for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Lamb was diagnosed with a concussion in last Thursday’s loss to the Lions.

He had six catches for 121 yards before landing on his head with 12:42 remaining in the third quarter. Lamb has 57 receptions for 865 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season.

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) also got in limited work after missing last week’s game.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) and safety Malik Hooker (personal) did not practice.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee), tight end Jake Ferguson (calf), fullback Hunter Luepke (hip), cornerback Shavon Revel (knee) and safety Donovan Wilson (knee) were limited. Diggs remains on injured reserve.