CeeDee Lamb, Jadeveon Clowney limited in Wednesday’s practice

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a limited practice on Wednesday as the team returned to work after a mini-bye. That’s an indication he is on track to return for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Lamb was diagnosed with a concussion in last Thursday’s loss to the Lions.

He had six catches for 121 yards before landing on his head with 12:42 remaining in the third quarter. Lamb has 57 receptions for 865 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season.

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) also got in limited work after missing last week’s game.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) and safety Malik Hooker (personal) did not practice.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee), tight end Jake Ferguson (calf), fullback Hunter Luepke (hip), cornerback Shavon Revel (knee) and safety Donovan Wilson (knee) were limited. Diggs remains on injured reserve.