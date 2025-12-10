Hollywood Brown, Jawaan Taylor out of practice for Chiefs

The Chiefs were without wide receiver Hollywood Brown and right tackle Jawaan Taylor during their first practice of Week 15.

Brown missed practice for personal reasons. He had one catch for 35 yards in last Sunday’s loss to the Texans and has 42 catches for 494 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Taylor did not play against Houston due to triceps and knee injuries. Wanya Morris, who started at left tackle last weekend, was also listed as out and is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee) was the team’s only limited participant. Safety Brian Cook (ankle), tight end Noah Gray (shoulder), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee), wide receiver Nikko Remigio (concussion), wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring), right guard Trey Smith (ankle), and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (rib) were listed as full participants.