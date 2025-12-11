Bengals put Trey Hendrickson on injured reserve

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson’s regular season is over.

The Bengals put Hendrickson on injured reserve on Thursday, which means he will miss the final four games on the schedule. Hendrickson had core muscle surgery earlier this week that’s expected to sideline him for around six weeks, so there’s not much chance of a return should the Bengals make a miraculous run to the top of the AFC North before the year is out.

Hendrickson’s time with the Bengals may be up as well. Hendrickson is not under contract for 2026 and has had a longstanding impasse with the team about his desire for a long-term deal to keep him in town beyond the 2025 season.

Hendrickson had 16 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble for the Bengals this season. He ranks sixth in franchise history with 61 sacks for the team.