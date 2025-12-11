Report: With Olympics at L.A. Coliseum, USC likely to play 2028 home games at SoFi Stadium

The locker rooms at SoFi Stadium may get a whole lot of use in 2028.

The home of the Rams and Chargers already may have a third tenant for 2026, with UCLA looking to move its home football games from the iconic Rose Bowl to the venue as soon as 2026.

Now, Ryan Kartje of the L.A. Times reports USC is likely to temporarily join the party for one year.

With track-and-field events at the 2028 Olympics and Paralympic Games slated to take place at the L.A. Coliseum, that stadium is not going to be ready to host the Trojans for at least the start of the 2028 season. As it stands now, the most likely option for USC is to play its home slate at SoFi Stadium.

If it happens, that could put all four major football programs in Los Angeles under one roof that fall, which could, in turn, cause some logistical challenges.

The Coliseum would be unavailable for at least the early portion of the 2028 football season because the venue will have a $100 million temporary track installed for the Olympics. That requires the Coliseum’s field and dirt under it to be stripped down to the stadium’s concrete base, where columns to hold up the track will be placed about every 10 feet. Restoring the field will take longer than the two weeks between the end of the 2028 Paralympic Games and the start of USC’s schedule.

While Kartje notes USC has not made a final decision on where its 2028 schedule will be played, the only other venue in the area would be the Rose Bowl. And even if the Coliseum could be ready for later in the fall, the USC athletic department may not feel like splitting the season between stadiums — or spending a long portion of the season away from Los Angeles — would be in its best interest.

This would not be the first time the Rams, Trojans, and Bruins would share a venue, as the three teams played at the L.A. Coliseum together from 1946-1979. The Rams and Trojans recently shared the Coliseum again from 2016-2019 while SoFi Stadium was being built.