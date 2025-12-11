Travis Jones, Ravens agree on three-year extension

Defensive lineman Travis Jones won’t be leaving the Ravens in the offseason.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reported on Thursday that Jones has agreed to a three-year extension with the team and the Ravens announced the deal a short time later. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the deal is worth $40.5 million.

Jones joined the Ravens as a third-round pick in 2022 and is in the final year of the contract he signed as a rookie. He was a reserve for his first two seasons, but has started 27 games over the last two seasons and all 12 games he has played this year.

Jones has 136 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over his entire run in Baltimore.