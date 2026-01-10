 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Bills rule out wide receiver Joshua Palmer for Sunday vs. Jaguars

  
Published January 10, 2026 01:20 PM

The Bills won’t have wide receiver Joshua Palmer with them on Sunday in Jacksonville.

Palmer, who had previously been listed as questionable with an ankle injury, has been downgraded to out, the Bills announced on Saturday afternoon.

Palmer played in 12 games with eight starts during the regular season and had 22 catches for 303 yards.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not had a great group of wide receivers this season, and losing Palmer won’t help. Allen’s wide receivers on Sunday against the Jaguars will be Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Tyrell Shavers, Brandin Cooks and Gabe Davis.