Bills rule out wide receiver Joshua Palmer for Sunday vs. Jaguars

The Bills won’t have wide receiver Joshua Palmer with them on Sunday in Jacksonville.

Palmer, who had previously been listed as questionable with an ankle injury, has been downgraded to out, the Bills announced on Saturday afternoon.

Palmer played in 12 games with eight starts during the regular season and had 22 catches for 303 yards.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not had a great group of wide receivers this season, and losing Palmer won’t help. Allen’s wide receivers on Sunday against the Jaguars will be Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Tyrell Shavers, Brandin Cooks and Gabe Davis.