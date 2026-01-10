 Skip navigation
Panthers got strong contribution from their rookie class on the path to the playoffs

  
Published January 10, 2026 12:40 PM

Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is expected to win the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year honor. But while he’s getting most of the attention, McMillan is far from the only rookie who will contribute to the Panthers today as they open the playoffs against the Rams.

In fact, Panthers coach Dave Canales said General Manager Dan Morgan had an exceptional hit rate in this year’s draft, as all eight players the Panthers selected contributed as rookies.

“Dan Morgan, amazing job he’s done evaluating talent, evaluating football character, personal character, and then the ability to help us from a football standpoint,” Canales said. “He and I have constant conversations about how can we get these guys involved because they’re going to have to help us at some point. That’s been true for all of them. They’ve all had to step up and help us.”

Among the rookies Canales mentioned were sixth-round wide receiver Jimmy Horn, second-round pass rusher Nic Scourton and fourth-round safety Lathan Ransom.

“Jimmy Horn’s role has continued to grow. Nic has been out there the whole time. Lathan Ransom growing into different roles and making impacts on special teams. I can go on and on, our entire rookie class,” Canales said.

Canales added that he and his assistant coaches believe in giving rookies opportunities, sometimes even knowing they’re going to make rookie mistakes, because of the long-term benefits of getting young players experience.

“It’s also a staff that’s committed to development, that’s committed to spending all the extra time they need to with these guy sto make sure they’re as ready as possible for game day,” Canales said. “We need them. We need them now, we’ve needed them down the stretch, and certainly in the future. Every mistake that a rookie makes for you early on is an investment in your future, and is an opportunity to learn and to grow and it does pay dividends.”

In addition to having all eight of their draft picks on the 53-player roster, the Panthers have three undrafted rookies as well. They’re loaded with rookies who will see their first playoff action today — and whom the Panthers hope are part of a team that plays in a whole lot of playoff games in the future.