Which road teams deserve to be favored?
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Kevin Stefanski to interview with Titans Saturday

  
Published January 10, 2026 11:06 AM

Former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s busy week will continue with another head coaching interview on Saturday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Stefanski will be interviewing with the Titans. He adds that it is expected to the be the Titans’ final interview of the weekend.

Stefanski was fired by the Browns on Monday and he has since met with the Giants, Ravens and Raiders. There’s also been word that he will meet with the Falcons about their vacancy.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett have also interviewed with the Titans. They have requested interviews with a number of other candidates and are expected to meet with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel next week.