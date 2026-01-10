Kevin Stefanski to interview with Titans Saturday

Former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s busy week will continue with another head coaching interview on Saturday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Stefanski will be interviewing with the Titans. He adds that it is expected to the be the Titans’ final interview of the weekend.

Stefanski was fired by the Browns on Monday and he has since met with the Giants, Ravens and Raiders. There’s also been word that he will meet with the Falcons about their vacancy.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett have also interviewed with the Titans. They have requested interviews with a number of other candidates and are expected to meet with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel next week.