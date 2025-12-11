 Skip navigation
Matt LaFleur: Josh Jacobs unlikely to practice Thursday, we’ll see how he feels tomorrow

  
Published December 11, 2025 12:16 PM

At this point in the week, it’s unclear whether or not the Packers will have their starting running back when they play the Broncos on Sunday.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in his press conference that Josh Jacobs probably will not practice on Thursday after he was sidelined for Wednesday’s session with a knee injury.

He’s been battling through it,” LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. “More than likely, he will not be out there today. We’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow and go from there.

“He’s doing everything in his power to be ready to go.”

Jacobs missed the Week 12 win over the Vikings with a knee issue, but has been able to play the last two contests. He has mostly been a limited participant in practice over the last two weeks.

In his second season with Green Bay, Jacobs has rushed for 817 yards with 12 touchdowns and caught 31 passes for 251 yards in 2025. He has not yet rushed for 100 yards in a game this year, but has tallied at least 100 yards from scrimmage in four contests.