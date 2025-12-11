 Skip navigation
Sherrone Moore remains in custody

  
December 11, 2025

Former Michigan coach Sherone Moore remains in police custody, one day after he was fired by the school and then detained by police as part of an assault investigation.

Via Dan Wetzel of ESPN.com, no decision has been made as to whether Moore will face charges.

“The matter involving Mr. Moore remains under active investigation by law-enforcement, and as a result, we do not expect charging decisions or an arraignment today,” the Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office tells Wetzel. “Mr. Moore remains in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail.”

Few details regarding the basis for the detention have been released. Moore nevertheless will continue to be incarcerated as the investigation continues.

It’s unclear how long it can, or will, last. At some point, the authorities presumably must decide whether to proceed with charges or to release Moore.