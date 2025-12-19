Davante Adams is not expected to play in Week 17

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams is on track to miss another game with a hamstring injury.

Adams did not play in Thursday night’s overtime loss to the Seahawks after being listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report. The Rams have an extended break before facing the Falcons on Monday night in Week 17, but head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that Adams is likely to miss the game.

It remains to be seen what the Rams will be playing for in Week 18, but they’ve clinched a playoff spot and it wouldn’t come as a great surprise if they kept Adams on the shelf until their playoff opener in order to give him as much time as possible to heal.

Right guard Kevin Dotson sprained his ankle on Thursday and McVay indicated he is also likely to miss next week. McVay also said that Dotson’s injury did not occur when Seahawks defensive lineman Derick Hall stomped on his leg during the game, but said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website, that it is something that “doesn’t belong in our game.” Hall was suspended one game for his actions on Friday.