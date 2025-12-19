 Skip navigation
Derick Hall suspended one game for unnecessary roughness

  
Published December 19, 2025 03:20 PM

The NFL suspended Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall without pay for one game for an act of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct during Thursday’s win over the Rams.

During the first quarter, Hall unnecessarily stepped on the leg of Rams offensive guard Kevin Dotson at the end of a play while Dotson was on the ground. That was a violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8, which prohibits unnecessary roughness and Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to unsportsmanlike conduct, including “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

Hall will miss the Dec. 28 game against the Panthers, becoming eligible to return to the Seahawks’ active roster on Dec. 29.

Hall has the right to appeal the suspension under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Any appeal would be heard and decided upon by Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

Hall totaled three tackles Thursday night, and in 13 games this season, he has 29 tackles, a sack, 10 quarterback hits and two passes defensed.