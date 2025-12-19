Alec Pierce upgraded to full, Sauce Gardner remains out of practice

It looks like Alec Pierce will be able to play when the Colts go against the 49ers on Monday night. But cornerback Sauce Gardner does not look poised to return from his calf injury.

Pierce (foot) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday after he was limited on Thursday.

Gardner, however, remained sidelined as a non-participant. Receiver Anthony Gould (foot) and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (elbow) also were DNPs on Friday.

Guard Quenton Nelson (wrist) was downgraded from full on Thursday to limited on Friday.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson (eye) remained limited as the Colts get him back on the field in his 21-day practice window to return from IR.

Receiver Josh Downs and linebacker Germaine Pratt were both back on the field as full participants after each missed Thursday’s session for personal reasons.

Running back Ameer Abdullah (neck), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck), and safety Daniel Scott (knee) all remained full.