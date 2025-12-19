Report: Bills intend to sign Matthew Judon to practice squad

The Bills are looking to add some defensive help.

Via NFL Media, edge rusher Matthew Judon is taking a visit with Buffalo on Friday and the club intends to sign him to its practice squad.

Judon was released by the Dolphins earlier this week and cleared waivers.

In his 13 games with Miami this season, Judon registered 19 total tackles with one tackle for loss and three QB hits.

Last season with Atlanta, Judon totaled 5.5 sacks with seven tackles for loss and nine QB hits in 17 games with 15 starts.