nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Report: Bills intend to sign Matthew Judon to practice squad

  
Published December 19, 2025 04:25 PM

The Bills are looking to add some defensive help.

Via NFL Media, edge rusher Matthew Judon is taking a visit with Buffalo on Friday and the club intends to sign him to its practice squad.

Judon was released by the Dolphins earlier this week and cleared waivers.

In his 13 games with Miami this season, Judon registered 19 total tackles with one tackle for loss and three QB hits.

Last season with Atlanta, Judon totaled 5.5 sacks with seven tackles for loss and nine QB hits in 17 games with 15 starts.