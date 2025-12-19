Geno Smith will start for the Raiders on Sunday

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith will start Sunday’s game against the Texans, coach Pete Carroll announced on Friday.

Smith missed last week’s game with a right shoulder injury as well as a back issue, but he was a full participant in all three practices this week.

Smith is expected to remain the starter for the rest of the season, but Carroll said he hopes to see Aidan O’Connell get some snaps. Kenny Pickett started last week’s game in Smith’s stead, and the Raiders had only 75 yards of offense, their lowest output since 1961.

Smith has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,648 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.