Packers to hire Jonathan Gannon as their defensive coordinator

  
Published January 25, 2026 10:01 AM

The Packers have found their new defensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, they will hire former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon for that role. Jeff Hafley held the job for the last two seasons, but left to become the new head coach of the Dolphins this month.

Gannon was fired by the Cardinals after the 2025 regular season came to an end and he interviewed for several defensive coordinator positions after being let go.

Gannon was 15-36 over three seasons as the head coach in Arizona. He was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator for two years before landing that job and a strong performance on Matt LaFleur’s staff could move him back into the ranks of head coaching candidates down the line.