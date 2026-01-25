Browns announce head coaching interview with Anthony Lynn

The Browns have added another name to their list of head coaching candidates.

They announced that they interviewed Commanders running backs coach/run game coordinator Anthony Lynn on Saturday. Lynn also interviewed for the Bills’ head coaching job this weekend.

Lynn has been on Dan Quinn’s staff in Washington for the last two seasons. He had a similar role on the 49ers’ staff in 2022 and 2023 and spent the 2021 season as the Lions’ offensive coordinator.

Prior to those jobs, Lynn went 33-31 over four seasons as the Chargers’ head coach. They went to the playoffs once in that run and won in Baltimore before losing to the Patriots in January 2019.

The Browns have held second interviews with Jim Schwartz, Todd Monken and Grant Udinski. They are expected to speak to Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase this week and interviewing him and Lynn will satisfy the Rooney Rule requirements needed for the Browns to hire their next head coach.