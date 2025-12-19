 Skip navigation
Trey McBride closing in on NFL record for catches in a season by a tight end

  
Published December 19, 2025 05:19 PM

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is on pace to finish this season with more catches than any tight end has ever had in a season in NFL history.

McBride has 105 catches through 14 games, putting him on pace to finish the season with 128 catches, an NFL tight end record.

The current record for tight ends is 116, set by Zach Ertz of the Eagles in 2018.

McBride had 111 catches last season, and his 216 catches over the last two years are the NFL record for catches by a tight end over a two-year stretch.