Quinnen Williams, Trevon Diggs are questionable for Cowboys

Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (concussion) appears on track to return for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

He had full participation in Friday’s practice after limited work on Thursday but still must gain clearance from an independent neurologist.

Thus, the Cowboys list Williams as questionable.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) also is questionable after another limited practice. The Cowboys have to decide whether to activate Diggs from injured reserve before his 21-day window runs out Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

“Mr. Diggs is having a very good week,” coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “We’ll see how he does today, but I’ll say this: When you look at Trevon this week, what I’ve loved the most about him is he’s having fun playing football. He’s smiling, running around, but to his credit, he’s having a really good week. So we’ll see how today goes.”

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) will land on season-ending injured reserve this week, opening a roster spot.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) will miss another game this week as the Cowboys have ruled him out.

Cornerback Josh Butler (knee), cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder/hamstring), fullback Hunter Luepke (concussion), running back Phil Mafah (shoulder) and defensive end Payton Turner (ribs) are questionable.

Butler, Turner and Mafah, like Diggs, are in their 21-day-return-to-practice windows.