Mike Tomlin on his future: “I’m not even in that mindset as I sit here tonight”

  
Published January 12, 2026 11:39 PM

The Steelers have finished their 2025 season with another postseason loss. They haven’t won a playoff game in nine years.

After the game, coach Mike Tomlin was asked about his future.

He didn’t shoot it down. He didn’t brush it off. He didn’t walk away. He provided an answer — one that will serve only to increase speculation that he possibly will choose to walk away after 19 seasons on the job.

“I’m not even in that mindset as I sit here tonight,” Tomlin told reporters. “I’m more in the mindset of what transpired in this stadium, and certainly what we did and didn’t do. Not a big-picture mentality as I sit here tonight.”

Some believe Tomlin has an offer in his back pocket for a TV job in 2026. We’ll likely find out sooner than later what he decides to do.