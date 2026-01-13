Patriots favored by 3 vs. Texans

The New England Patriots are favored to reach the AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots are three-point favorites against the Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs, a line set after the Texans advanced by beating the Steelers 30-6 on Monday night.

The last time these two teams played was in Week Six of 2024, when the Texans won, 41-21. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 20 of 33 passes for 243 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions, while Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 20 of 31 passes for 192 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception.

Both the Texans’ and Patriots’ defenses were dominant in the wild card round, so neither quarterback is likely to have an easy day when they meet on Sunday.