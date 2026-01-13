Monday Night Football: Texans rout Steelers 30-6 to advance to divisional round

The Steelers’ playoff frustration continues, as they have now gone nine seasons without a playoff win. Houston’s 30-6 victory in Pittsburgh has opened the door to questions about the futures of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Texans dominated Rodgers and the Steelers offense all night, with two second-half defensive touchdowns. They have won in the wild-card round for the third consecutive year, although tonight was Houston’s first road playoff win in franchise history.

The Texans advance to play the Patriots on Sunday, trying to win in the divisional round for the first time in team history.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud kept the Steelers in the game with three turnovers. The Steelers, though, got only three points and 32 yards out of the three drives that followed Stroud’s two fumbles and his interception.

The Texans harassed Rodgers, sacking him four times, hitting him 12 times, forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass. Will Anderson’s strip-sack of Rodgers led to Sheldon Rankins’ 33-yard fumble return for a touchdown that pushed the Texans’ lead to 17-6 with 11:23 left.

In what could be the final pass of Rodgers’ career, Calen Bullock capped the defense’s night with a 50-yard pick-six with 2:39 remaining.

Rodgers went 17-of-33 for 146 yards and an interception, with DK Metcalf catching two passes for 42 yards.

The Texans outgained the Steelers 408 to 175.

Stroud, who had trouble with the snap, fumbled five times and lost two. He was 21-of-32 for 250 yards and a touchdown and an interception that came in the red zone with the Texans threatening to pull away on the first drive of the second half.

Nico Collins, the team’s top receiver, left with a concussion late in the third quarter. It would seem unlikely he would gain clearance in time to return for the divisional game on a short week.

Christian Kirk picked up the slack with a career night, catching eight passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Woody Marks had 112 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, and Nick Chubb added 10 carries for 48 yards.

The last time the Texans played the Steelers — in the 2023 regular season — they won by the same 30-6 score.