 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans return an Aaron Rodgers fumble for a TD, 17-6 lead

  
Published January 12, 2026 10:52 PM

The Texans have not only frustrated Aaron Rodgers, but hit him hard, too.

Their third sack of the Steelers quarterback resulted in a fumble, which was forced by Will Anderson Jr., and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins picked it up and ran 33 yards for a touchdown.

That might be the death knell for the Steelers, who have only 149 yards and trail 17-6 with 11:23 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers is only 16-of-29 for 141 yards.

The Texans have 324 yards, but until Rankins’ touchdown, they had kept hope alive for the Steelers with C.J. Stroud’s three turnovers. Stroud has lost two fumbles and thrown an interception.