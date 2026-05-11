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Chargers sign second-round pick Jake Slaughter

  
Published May 11, 2026 06:06 PM

The Chargers have signed another member of their 2026 draft class.

The NFL’s transaction report for Monday shows that the team has signed second-round pick Jake Slaughter. He is the sixth of their eight selections to sign their four-year rookie deals.

Slaughter played center at Florida and was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy last season, but the Chargers signed Tyler Biadasz in free agency and the team plans to have Slaughter at left guard during his rookie season.

“Jake’s been our top center through the entire process there,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “With the ability to play guard, at least he’ll get a real good, fighting chance to compete for the starting position.”

First-round edge rusher Akheem Mesidor and fourth-round wide receiver Brenen Thompson are the unsigned Chargers draft picks.