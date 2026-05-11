Breece Hall signs contract extension: This is where I want to be

Jets running back Breece Hall has signed his multi-year extension, the team announced Monday.

Hall’s extension is three years and worth $43.5 million.

“We’re excited to get this deal done with Breece,” General Manager Darren Mougey said in a statement. “His impact on the field speaks for itself, and we’re excited to have him be a part of our future. This agreement reflects [owners] Woody and Christopher’s belief in our vision and continued commitment to building a team positioned for long-term success.”

The Jets traded stars Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner before the trade deadline last season, and Hall’s name was mentioned in trade talks. Instead, he signed a deal that guarantees him $29 million and with a yearly average of $14.5 million that ranks fourth in the NFL among running backs.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my career with the Jets,” Hall said in a statement. “Through it all, this organization and our fanbase have continued to believe in me. This is where I want to be. I believe in what we’re building, and I’m appreciative of Woody, Darren, and AG [head coach Aaron Glenn] for their continued trust in me. Let’s get to work.”

The Jets made Hal a second-round pick in 2022, and he has gained 5,040 yards from scrimmage.

“I’ve said all along I wanted Breece to be here,” Glenn said in a statement. “He’s a good football player that can help us win games. He has shown the ability to consistently make plays and have real impact on the outcome of games. We’re excited to keep him here as we continue to build a team that can compete each week.”