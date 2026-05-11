CBS adds a Saturday night game in Week 15

CBS announced that it has added another national game to their package of broadcasts for the 2026 season.

They will televise a game at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 19 in Week 15. The game will stream on Paramount+ in addition to the CBS broadcast.

It will be one of two games that Saturday. Fox will also be televising a game that day and it will presumably be played in a late afternoon slot.

NBC also announced on Monday that it will be carrying a pair of Saturday games in Week 17. The later game will be shown exclusively on Peacock.

The teams taking part in these games have not been announced and the league will be revealing the full schedule this Thursday.