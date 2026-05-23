Davante Adams can make a big move up the all-time catch list

As his 13th NFL season approaches, receiver Davante Adams has a chance to make a big move on the list of all-time receptions.

His 60 catches in 2025, Adams’s first year with the Rams, put him at No. 16 on the career catch list with 1,017.

As noted by Evan Craig of SB Nation, Adams needs only seven catches to match Rams legend and Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce at No. 15. Beyond that, Adams needs seven more to catch Steve Smith Sr. at No. 14.

Another 60-catch season would put Adams in the top 10, one reception ahead of Anquan Boldin and one behind Terrell Owens. (Free-agent Keenan Allen, currently at 1,055 catches, may have something to say about whether Adams finishes 2026 at No. 10 or No. 11.)

It’s unclear how much longer the 33-year-old Adams will play. But he’s in position to eventually pass Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., who’s currently fifth with 1,102 receptions. Entering 2026, Adams is only 86 catches away from doing that.

Adams is already seventh in career touchdown receptions, with 117. He has led the league three times — and he’s the only player to do that with three different teams (Packers, Raiders, Rams).

Last year, he had 14 in only 14 games. With another 14 touchdown catches this year, Adams will occupy the No. 4 spot on the all-time list at 131, behind only Jerry Rice (197), Randy Moss (156), and Terrell Owens (153).

Already, Adams has put together a borderline Hall of Fame resume. By the time he’s done, it could be a no-brainer.