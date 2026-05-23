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Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley wants Malik Willis to focus on performance before leadership

  
Published May 23, 2026 01:28 PM

The Dolphins have many key new pieces. And they want the new centerpiece of their offense to not worry, for now, about the leadership aspect of playing quarterback.

“My main focus for him right now is to learn the scheme, get to know the players and not overdo the whole leadership thing,” coach Jeff Hafley said recently, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “I mean, I think that’s my job and [the coaches’] job right now, so he can focus on becoming the best quarterback and the best player and the best teammate he can be.”

Willis, a four-year veteran with six career starts, is fine with that approach.

“It’s about building trust,” Willis said. “I mean, every play we go out there, whether it’s calling the play, whether it’s executing the play, whether it’s making sure somebody else can get lined up, you build that over time. I don’t think you just put somebody in a position to say, ‘OK, you’re the leader now.’ You got to earn that.”

Willis is right. Leadership is the byproduct of performance. As Willis proves himself on the field, other players will follow him.

For now, he’s the new guy. The replacement for Tua Tagovailoa. And Willis hasn’t done enough elsewhere to walk through the door and take the bull by the blowhole.

If things go the way the Dolphins hope, Willis will become a leader. That will mean he’s getting it done in practices and, more importantly, during games.