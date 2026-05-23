The Big Shield ebook is free on Saturday

A slow holiday weekend is the truest test of an audience’s loyalty. For those of you who have decided to stop by today, here’s a small token of my appreciation.

For today, the Big Shield ebook is free of charge. Just click here to claim it via Amazon.

The book is a cautionary tale of the problems legalized gambling can cause for a fictional professional football league that technically isn’t the NFL. (But is.) And it includes a storyline from a fictional professional basketball league that technically isn’t the NBA. (But is.)

And the basketball angle inadvertently predicted the NBA gambling scandal that emerged only weeks after Big Shield debuted.

The NFL has avoided a major gambling scandal, to date. Or, possibly, the NFL has managed to conceal situations that could have become major gambling scandals.

Regardless, as the Wild West era of sports betting continues, a reckoning is coming. In more ways than one. If the NFL isn’t careful, it could experience a controversy that could tarnish its integrity, for years to come.